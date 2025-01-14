Border Patrol’s Multi-Front Battle: RGV Agents See Migrant Surge Drop to Four-Year Low

Border Patrol Reports a Four-Year Low in RGV Migrant Apprehensions

By water, air, and land, Border Patrol agents are tackling illegal crossings along the Rio Grande Valley (RGV). Despite their vigilance, the region—once the nation’s top sector for undocumented entries—has seen a notable decline in activity.

During the 2024 fiscal year, nearly 51,000 migrant apprehensions were reported, the lowest figure in four years. While this decrease is welcome, officials caution that challenges persist. “We coordinate with local, state, and federal authorities in case of an influx,” one agent explained, emphasizing the sector’s readiness.

The once-dominant RGV sector has slipped to the fourth or fifth position nationally, underscoring a broader shift in migration patterns. Strategic measures, including life-saving migrant protection systems, aim to address the evolving crisis.

Tomorrow, learn more about Border Patrol’s humanitarian efforts and the criminal tactics they face.