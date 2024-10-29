Parking Fee Hike at McAllen International Airport Begins November 1

Starting November 1st, travelers using the McAllen International Airport will have to dig a bit deeper into their pockets. The airport is set to implement a significant increase in its parking fees.

Details of the New Rates

The new rates will see those looking to park for about an hour being charged $10, an increase from the current rate. A two-hour parking slot will also see a price hike, while those who require parking for 24 hours will now have to pay $15.

Purpose of the Fee Increase

The increment in parking fees is not without cause. The additional revenue generated will be used in making necessary improvements at the airport. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring the airport’s facilities are up-to-date and continue to provide efficient services to its users.

Airport Users Urged To Plan Accordingly

With the new rates set to take effect beginning November 1st, airport users are urged to plan their travels accordingly. The change in the parking fee structure is necessary to facilitate the airport’s development plans and ensure that it continues to serve the needs of the traveling public.