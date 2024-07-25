Authorities Warn Drivers About Dangerous Items Left in Hot Vehicles

As the summer heat continues to rise, authorities are cautioning drivers about the potentially harmful effects of leaving everyday items inside their vehicles. Our reporter, Karen Lucero, explains more in the following report.

Hazardous Items to Watch Out For

Many might not realize it, but common items left in vehicles can become dangerous under extreme heat. Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez highlighted several items that should not be exposed to temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Aerosol cans like hair spray and paint spray, plus sunblock, shouldn’t be exposed to high temperatures. As the temperature increases, the pressure inside can increase, and they can actually explode. A lot of the times we’re not very mindful of that,” said Chief Ramirez.

Hand Sanitizers and Other Sensitive Items

Hand sanitizers, frequently used by many, can also become hazardous. The FDA recommends that hand sanitizers not be stored in environments where temperatures rise above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If you’ve ever left a container of hand sanitizer inside the vehicle, with the high temperatures, it expands, and you usually see that plastic bottle bubble up. Not only can it cause a fire, but it can also be harmful,” Ramirez added.

Certain medications are also temperature-sensitive, and high temperatures can damage their effectiveness or worse. “It is very important for the public and the community to know that we shouldn’t be leaving medications in these high temperatures and then consuming that medication because it can definitely cause some health concerns,” warned Ramirez.

Food and Water Safety

Drivers are also reminded to bring down perishable food and water bottles left in their vehicles to prevent spoiling. “Additionally, it’s important to remove any wet clothing from inside the vehicle as it can cause bacteria to spread,” noted Ramirez.

Safety Recommendations

Aerosol Cans : Avoid leaving hair spray, paint spray, and sunblock in the car.

: Avoid leaving hair spray, paint spray, and sunblock in the car. Hand Sanitizers : Store hand sanitizers in cooler places, not inside the vehicle.

: Store hand sanitizers in cooler places, not inside the vehicle. Medications : Keep medications in a temperature-controlled environment.

: Keep medications in a temperature-controlled environment. Food and Water : Remove perishable items and water bottles from the car.

: Remove perishable items and water bottles from the car. Wet Clothing: Remove wet clothing to prevent bacterial growth.

As temperatures soar, it’s crucial to be mindful of the items left inside your vehicle. Taking these precautions can prevent potential hazards and ensure your safety.