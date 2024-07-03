Woman Wanted for Truck Theft in Brownsville, Last Seen Crossing into Mexico

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Truck Theft Suspect

Do you recognize the woman in this photo? The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking public assistance to identify and locate a woman wanted for the theft of a truck in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood of Brownsville. The incident occurred on Saturday, and authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect was last seen in the early morning hours of the same day, driving the stolen truck across the border into Mexico. This bold act has prompted an immediate response from law enforcement, who are now working tirelessly to track down the suspect and recover the stolen vehicle.

Call to Action

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in bringing this suspect to justice. Those who recognize the woman in the photo or have any information related to the theft are encouraged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers is a crucial resource in cases like this, providing a safe and confidential way for individuals to report information that could assist law enforcement in their investigations.