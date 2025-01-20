Winter Weather Impacts School Schedules in Rio Grande Valley

As winter weather approaches, schools in the Rio Grande Valley are taking necessary precautions to ensure student safety. Several school districts, including McAllen ISD, La Joya ISD, and Sharyland ISD, have announced changes to their schedules.

Adjustments in School Schedules

McAllen ISD will follow its regular schedule on Monday, but has announced a one-hour delayed start for Tuesday. Similarly, Weslaco ISD has planned for a delayed start on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

La Joya ISD will keep its regular schedule on Monday, but has cancelled classes for Tuesday. Updates for Wednesday’s schedule are yet to be announced. Sharyland ISD has also announced that there will be no classes on Tuesday, with a delayed start on Wednesday.

Provisions for Free Meals

In the midst of these schedule changes, schools are also ensuring that students’ nutritional needs are met. On Tuesday, January 21st, free meals will be provided to students from 9 to 11 a.m. at specified schools. Students do not need to be present to pick up the meals but must provide their name and ID.

As the weather situation continues to evolve, parents and students are encouraged to stay updated with their respective schools for any further changes.