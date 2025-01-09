In the face of impending winter storms, Textron has mobilized more than 2000 of its employees to treat roads, bridges, and overpasses across Texas. Aiding these efforts is a 14-member crew from the local district, gearing up to combat the icy conditions.

Unified Response to Winter Storms

Texas is known for its lack of borders, and the response to winter storms is no exception. The local crew has dispatched three rain trucks and three VBC trucks to spread rock or meltdown material, in addition to five blade operators.

Targeting Snow and Ice Removal

The crew, which left for Fort Worth this morning, will focus on snow and ice removal. They are expected to return home on Friday. Meanwhile, teams will be working non-stop to keep drivers safe from icy road conditions. Textron officials are urging drivers to reciprocate this care by slowing down while passing work zones.

Driving Safety Measures

Drivers are being advised to increase their following distance to allow more room for stopping if necessary. Special caution is being urged when approaching bridges and overpasses. Meanwhile, Rapid Transit spokespersons in Texas have stated that roadways in Starr, Brooks, and Jim Hogg County will be pre-treated to counter the icy conditions.