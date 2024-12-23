Weslaco PD Opens Applications for Law Enforcement Roles: TCOLE Certification Required

Weslaco Police Department (PD) is on the hunt for individuals passionate about law enforcement and public service. TCOLE-certified individuals can seize this opportunity and apply until January 17th.

Job Opportunities at Weslaco PD

Eligibility and Requirements

Applicants must hold a valid TCOLE certification. Additional requirements include completion of high school or obtaining a GED, holding a valid driver’s license, and completing necessary training. These prerequisites ensure that the department recruits only qualified and committed individuals to secure and serve our community.

Application Process

Interested individuals can visit Weslaco PD’s application portal for more information. The portal provides detailed instructions on the application process, making it easy for potential applicants to understand and follow the steps.