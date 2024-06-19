Wanted: Man Sought for Motor Vehicle Theft at Brownsville Motel 6

Brownsville Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Motor Vehicle Theft Case

Authorities in the City of Brownsville are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle. The incident occurred earlier this month at the Motel 6, located at the 2200 block of North Expressway 77.

The man, whose image appears on your screen, is wanted by the Brownsville Police Department. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers unit of the Brownsville Police Department.

Vehicle theft is a serious crime, and the police are committed to ensuring that the suspect is apprehended and brought to justice. “We need the public’s assistance to identify this individual and help us solve this case,” said a representative from the Brownsville Police Department.

How to Report Information

If you recognize the man or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers unit at (956) 546-8477. Reports can be made anonymously, and any details provided will be instrumental in the investigation.

Community Involvement

Community participation is vital in solving crimes and maintaining safety in the neighborhood. By coming together, residents can help the police keep Brownsville secure and ensure that justice is served. The Brownsville Police Department appreciates the community’s support and cooperation in this matter.