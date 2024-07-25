U.S. Consulate Issues Travel Warning for Reynosa Bus Passengers

The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros has issued a travel warning for individuals planning to travel to Reynosa by bus. This alert comes in response to reports of organized kidnappings targeting passengers on buses departing from Reynosa.

Incident and Warning Details

The Consulate’s warning highlights the increasing risk of kidnappings for bus travelers in the region. Today, we spoke with a young woman who experienced a frightening situation on an Omnibus bus en route to McAllen.

Passenger Testimony

“They told me it was mandatory, and I told them that this was an immigration matter, that they were not immigration agents, and they said it was mandatory from the company. On the contrary, I would need to get down from the bus. At that moment, I got on the Anzalduas Bridge to speak to an immigration officer, who told me they were not aware of such things going on and they could not control what was happening,” recounted the victim, who wished to remain anonymous.

The victim alleges that Omnibus employees impersonated immigration authorities. She has since filed a report with the FBI, detailing the incident.

Official Statement and Recommendations

Authorities emphasize that only authorized officials can request documentation and that bus drivers and employees do not have the authority to ask for immigration papers. “No, let’s remember that only authorities are the only ones that can create acts of nuisance, and those cases must be founded on facts, and they cannot just go in and ask for it. In particular, bus drivers cannot ask for any documentation other than what’s required to board the vehicle,” clarified an official.

Travelers are urged to report any suspicious activity to local authorities. American citizens in Mexico needing assistance should contact the U.S. Consulate’s helpline at 1-844-528-6611.

Omnibus Bus Line Response

We reached out to Omnibus Bus Line in Mexico for a statement regarding these allegations. However, we are still awaiting their response.

The safety of travelers remains a top priority, and the U.S. Consulate continues to monitor the situation closely. For ongoing updates and detailed travel advisories, follow the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros’s official channels.

Government and Organization Websites

For more information and updates, visit the following websites:

Contact Information

For assistance or to report suspicious activities, contact the following numbers: