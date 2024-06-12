TxDOT Urges Safe Driving After Recent Fatal Crash in Harlingen

In the wake of the latest fatal crash in Harlingen, officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are reminding drivers to practice safe driving. According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, there have been 44 fatal crashes resulting in 47 fatalities in the region so far this year.

“So far this year, in reviewing other fatal crashes we’ve had in our region, driver error or driver behavior is a main contributing factor in the majority of fatal crashes,” Pedraza stated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating several of these accidents. Maria Hernandez, a spokesperson for DPS, emphasized that most fatal accidents are entirely preventable.

“Be cautious, be alert. If you’re fatigued, stay home. It’s as if you’re driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Buckle up at all times. Don’t be speeding. Reduce your speed. You need to keep in mind that all traffic laws are implemented to avoid crashes,” Hernandez advised.

Data gathered by TxDOT shows that last year, Hidalgo County reported a total of 74 fatal crashes with 84 fatalities. In Cameron County, there were 32 fatal crashes and 41 fatalities.

TxDOT and DPS urge drivers to adhere to traffic laws and remain vigilant on the roads to prevent further tragedies. By following safety guidelines, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of fatal accidents and ensure safer travel for everyone.