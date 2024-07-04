Train Accident in Harlingen: Woman Survives After Losing Legs

Miracle Survival: Woman in Stable Condition After Harlingen Train Accident

A harrowing train accident in Harlingen last night has left a Guatemalan woman in her early 20s without her legs. The incident occurred near Ninth Street and Jefferson at around 8:30 p.m., drawing a swift response from the Harlingen Police Department (HPD).

The Accident and Immediate Response

Harlingen PD reported that the woman attempted to jump on board a moving train but fell, resulting in her legs being severed by the train. Officers arriving on the scene provided immediate first aid until EMS and firefighters could take over.

HPD Chief Michael Kester commended the quick actions of his officers, stating, “Our team responded swiftly and provided critical first aid, which played a significant role in stabilizing the victim until professional medical help arrived.”

Emergency Surgery and Current Condition

The woman was promptly transported to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Medical professionals have since reported that she is in stable condition, a testament to the effective and timely response of both the HPD and emergency services.

Community and Safety Implications

This tragic event highlights the dangers associated with attempting to board moving trains. Authorities urge the public to avoid such risky behavior and to adhere to safety guidelines around trains and railroads.

Community members have expressed both shock and relief at the woman’s survival. Local resident Maria Sanchez remarked, “It’s heartbreaking to hear about such an accident, but I’m glad she is stable now. I hope this serves as a warning to others about the dangers of trains.”

Support and Recovery

As the woman recovers from her injuries, support from the community and local organizations will be crucial. Rehabilitation and psychological support will play essential roles in her journey ahead.

For those seeking to help or provide support, authorities suggest reaching out to local aid organizations that assist accident victims.