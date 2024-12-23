Tragic Vehicle Crash and Multiple House Fires Rock Donna and Edinburg

A deadly vehicle accident and multiple house fires have shaken the cities of Donna and Edinburg, Texas, while the community pays tribute to a fallen border patrol agent.

Deadly Vehicle Crash in Donna Claims One Life

According to DPS Sergeant Maria Hernandez, a single-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality and two injuries. The accident occurred on Gulley Road when a 2017 GMC Acadia veered off the road at high speed, causing it to roll over. Two unrestrained passengers were ejected from the vehicle. All passengers were hospitalized, with one, Luis Orlando Martinez, later pronounced dead.

Multiple House Fires Under Investigation

In a separate incident, a multiple-house fire is currently under investigation. Fire Chief Miller Rodriguez responded to a two-house fire at East Juarez Avenue, which rapidly spread and engulfed three vehicles. All occupants were safely evacuated, and efforts were focused on extinguishing the fires. A third house also suffered severe smoke damage.

Tribute to Fallen Border Patrol Agent

A tribute was paid to Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez who lost his life in the line of duty two years ago. Agent Gonzalez was involved in an accident while patrolling the border in Mission. A show of unity, respect, and dedication was displayed by McAllen Station Border Patrol agents who rode on ATVs to the accident site.

Arrests and Investigations Continue

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended two men for evading arrest in Edinburg, and DPS has added another individual to the top ten most wanted illegal immigrants list. The authorities are also seeking help from the community in locating a man wanted for a murder case in Brownsville.

Coat Distribution in McAllen

In a bid to aid those in need, a coat distribution will take place at the Salvation Army in McAllen. The event is scheduled for Monday, December 23rd, and will continue until supplies last.