Tragic Shooting Spurs Gun Safety Campaign: Free Gun Locks Available

Authorities Urge Parents to Secure Firearms After Tragic Shooting

As summer vacations lead to children spending more time at home, authorities are stressing the importance of securing firearms to prevent accidental shootings. This urgent call to action comes in the wake of a tragic incident on June 24th, when 15-year-old Kevin Martinez lost his life in a shooting involving two other teens.

McAllen Police Department arrested 18-year-old Angel Manuel Gonzalez and 17-year-old Hiram Zuniga, charging them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers posed by unlocked and loaded firearms in the home.

Authorities Advocate for Gun Safety Measures

“We know right now is the summer, the kids are out, children are curious by nature, and if you think you can hide your gun very well, kids will find it regardless because they have time on their hands,” warned local police officials.

In response to this incident, the La Joya Police Department is offering free gun locks to the community. These locks are a crucial first line of defense in preventing firearm-related tragedies.

“It’s not going to allow this to go back in the first thing you want to do before adding a lock to your gun is remove the magazine from the gun. Make sure there are no bullets in the gun pointing to a safe direction,” explained an officer. “If you keep the ammunition, the magazines, and just keep this locked on and keep those keys away, believe me, it will slow them down and give you an opportunity to find out what’s going on.”

Community Response and Fundraiser for Kevin Martinez

Following the tragic death of Kevin Martinez, his friends and family are advocating for increased gun safety awareness. “As parents, let’s educate our kids towards gun safety and as a community, just try to bring awareness to keep them safe and away from kids,” said one of Martinez’s friends.

Martinez’s family is also seeking financial support to cover his funeral expenses. A fundraiser will be held this Saturday in McAllen to help the grieving family.

How to Get Involved

For those interested in learning more about gun safety and obtaining free gun locks, the La Joya Police Department is available to assist. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of these resources to ensure their homes are safe and secure.

For more information on gun safety locks, you can contact the La Joya Police Department.

