Tragic Shooting at Primera Apartment Complex: Kevin K. Henderson Held on $350,000 Bond

Tragedy struck the Primera Apartment Complex as a heated argument escalated to a fatal shooting, with the accused gunman now in custody.

Shooting Incident at Primera Apartment

Kevin K. Henderson has been brought before a county judge in relation to the fatal shooting that occurred on Monday. Henderson is alleged to have shot and killed 20-year-old Jesus Rodriguez after a heated exchange of words. In the aftermath of the shooting, Henderson took refuge in the Sunquest Apartments where he staged a standoff before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Legal Proceedings Begin

The county judge has set Henderson’s bail at a hefty $350,000. As part of the bail conditions, Henderson is required to wear a GPS tracking device and must stay within designated areas. Despite these measures, Henderson remains in custody at the Carizales Rucker Detention Center as the legal process unfolds. The tragic event has left the community in shock, and the judicial system is now tasked with delivering justice in this harrowing case.