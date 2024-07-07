Tragic Collision on FM 1762: Raymondville Woman Killed

Fatal Crash in Willacy County: Intoxicated Driver Arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a tragic two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 6, 2024. The incident took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1762 and Cantu Road in Willacy County.

Details of the Crash

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Maxima, driven by 25-year-old Kyleigh Posas from Raymondville, was traveling westbound on FM 1762. Concurrently, a Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 27-year-old Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez from Sebastian, was traveling northbound on Cantu Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with FM 1762.

Authorities report that Rodriguez disregarded the stop sign and collided with Posas’s Nissan Maxima at the intersection. Tragically, Kyleigh Posas succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Investigation and Charges

The driver of the Dodge, Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez, displayed signs of intoxication and was subsequently transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center. A search warrant was executed for his blood specimen to determine his blood alcohol level.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. He has been transported to the Willacy County Jail, where he is pending arraignment. This charge reflects the severity of the offense, underscoring the fatal consequences of driving under the influence.

Community Impact and Safety Reminder

The loss of Kyleigh Posas has deeply affected the Raymondville community. Friends and family are mourning her sudden and tragic death. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the irreversible impact it can have on lives.

Authorities urge all drivers to adhere to traffic laws and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. DPS continues to emphasize the importance of road safety and encourages the public to report any suspicious driving behavior.