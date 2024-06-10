Tragic Collision in Harlingen Leaves One Dead, DPS Investigating

DPS Investigates Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision in Harlingen

In Harlingen, Texas, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening, resulting in the death of one individual. The tragic incident took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on FM 800 and FM 1479.

According to preliminary reports, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling westbound on FM 800 when it failed to yield to a white Ford F-350 Lariat, which was traveling northbound on FM 1479 approaching FM 800. Moments later, the Toyota collided with the Ford, leading to the death of the Toyota driver.

The Texas DPS is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the factors that contributed to the accident. Details regarding the identities of the individuals involved have not yet been released.