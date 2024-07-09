Thieves Steal $1,000 Worth of Vapes in Brownsville: Suspect Sought

Brownsville PD Seeks Public’s Help in Vape City Robbery

The Brownsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a Vape City shop located on the 2800 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. The incident occurred last Monday and resulted in the theft of $1,000 worth of nicotine vapes.

Incident Details

According to police reports, the suspect was captured in a photograph by a store employee. The image shows the suspect getting into a black Chevy Tahoe. The authorities are now seeking help from the community to identify and locate the individual responsible for this crime.

How to Help

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Tips can remain anonymous, and any information provided could be crucial in solving this case and bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Community Involvement

The Brownsville Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety. By working together, residents and law enforcement can help prevent crime and ensure a safer environment for everyone.

Call to Action

If you recognize the suspect or have any information related to the robbery, please contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers immediately. Your cooperation can make a significant difference in resolving this case and preventing future incidents.

