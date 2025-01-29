Texas Military Joins Border Patrol and DPS in First-Ever Training Simulation to Secure Southern Border

In an unprecedented move, the Texas military, Border Patrol agents, and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers participated in a joint training simulation aimed at strengthening coordination among state and federal law enforcement agencies along the southern border. The exercise, which took place yesterday, marks the first time soldiers from the Texas Tactical Border Force, deployed by Governor Greg Abbott, have trained alongside both state and federal forces.

This new collaborative effort is designed to ensure that all three agencies—state, federal, and military—can work together seamlessly to address the growing challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, a region frequently cited as a hotspot for illegal immigration and trafficking.

Training for Effective Border Security

Christina Smallwood, a spokesperson for Border Patrol, emphasized that the goal of the training exercise was to improve operational readiness and foster stronger collaboration between military personnel, Border Patrol agents, and DPS troopers. “These soldiers will be serving alongside our nine stations in the Rio Grande Valley, which stretch from Brownsville all the way up to Falcon Dam,” Smallwood explained. “Our focus is to ensure that we are fully prepared to secure the border effectively, and this training will enhance that ability.”

Smallwood also confirmed that the Texas Tactical Border Force soldiers would be deployed to assist with various border security tasks in the coming months, reinforcing the state’s commitment to ensuring safety and addressing border security challenges.

Texas’ Approach to Border Enforcement

The joint training comes as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s ongoing efforts to bolster security at the southern border. With an increasing number of migrants attempting to cross illegally into the U.S., the state’s military, Border Patrol, and DPS have come together to tackle issues ranging from human trafficking to drug smuggling. Governor Abbott’s initiative, which involves deploying the Texas Tactical Border Force, reflects his administration’s commitment to maintaining a tough stance on illegal immigration.

In addition to the training, Smallwood highlighted the enforcement of Title 8 sanctions, which allow for the apprehension, detention, and removal of individuals who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. “Under Title 8, individuals entering the country unlawfully will be detained and removed,” she stated. “This is part of our ongoing mission to ensure that our communities are safe and that border security is a top priority.”

A Unified Effort for Safer Communities

The collaboration between federal, state, and military agencies represents a unified approach to border security that prioritizes community safety. Border Patrol officers have made clear that their ultimate goal is to protect communities on both sides of the border while enforcing immigration laws.

“While border enforcement remains a federal responsibility, these collaborative efforts help strengthen the security infrastructure across the state,” a CBP official said. “Ensuring safety for both residents and law enforcement officers requires a united front.”

As this training exercise comes to a close, officials are hopeful that the enhanced coordination between these agencies will yield positive results, allowing law enforcement to more effectively manage the challenges at the southern border.

Looking Ahead: Continued Coordination and Deployment

Looking forward, the Texas Tactical Border Force is expected to play an ongoing role in supporting Border Patrol and DPS operations in the Rio Grande Valley and other key border regions. As the joint efforts continue to grow, local communities and law enforcement alike are bracing for more robust measures to secure the southern border and respond to the challenges posed by illegal immigration.

Contact Information

For more information on border security initiatives, or to report suspicious activity, contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 956-423-3411 or visit the official website at www.dps.texas.gov.

For updates on Border Patrol operations and Title 8 enforcement, visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website at www.cbp.gov.