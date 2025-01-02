Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Tower Las Vegas: One Dead, Seven Injured

An explosion at Trump Tower in Las Vegas has left one dead and seven injured, sparking a major investigation into the cause. The incident, which occurred at 8:40 a.m. Las Vegas time, involved a Tesla Cybertruck.

Local police were alerted to the explosion and ensuing fire at the Trump Tower. A Tesla Cybertruck was the source of the blast, causing significant casualties and damage. Among the injured, two were taken to a local hospital for treatment. All injuries have been described as minor.

FBI Joins Investigation

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, prompting a thorough investigation by local authorities. The FBI has also been called in to assist with the investigation. The incident has raised questions about the safety of Tesla’s vehicles, specifically the Cybertruck model involved in the explosion.

Tesla Responds

In response to the incident, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company’s senior team is looking into the matter. Musk did not provide any additional details about the investigation but assured the public that Tesla is taking the incident very seriously.