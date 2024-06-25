Shooting Incident Reported in Lopezville Area

We are currently working to gather more information on a shooting that occurred in the Lopezville area. The incident happened near Owassa Road and Petal Street, prompting a response from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and McAllen Police Department.

Incident Details

Authorities from the county sheriff’s office were seen at the location near Owassa Road and Petal Street. McAllen PD patrol units and CSI teams were also present, actively investigating the scene.

Awaiting Official Information

We have reached out to both the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the McAllen Police Department for more details. As of this newscast, we are still waiting to hear from authorities regarding any injuries or arrests related to the shooting.

Ongoing Investigation

The situation remains under investigation, and we are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available. Residents in the area are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Community Impact

This incident has raised concerns within the local community about safety and the potential for violence. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to uncover the facts and ensure the safety of residents.

For further updates and information, please follow local news and official announcements from law enforcement agencies.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Contact Information

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office : Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office McAllen Police Department : McAllen Police Department

: McAllen Police Department Phone: (956) 681-2000