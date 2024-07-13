Security Alert: U.S. Consulate Warns of Kidnappings on Buses to Reynosa

U.S. Consulate in Matamoros Warns of Kidnappings on Buses to Reynosa

The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros has issued a security alert, warning travelers of a disturbing rise in kidnappings on buses heading to Reynosa. According to the alert, organized crime groups are specifically targeting Americans and other passengers with ties to the U.S., particularly those traveling on omnibuses during nighttime hours.

Rising Threat from Organized Crime

Officials report that these criminal groups have been hijacking buses, stealing victims’ belongings and documents, and forcing families to pay ransoms for the release of their loved ones. The situation has prompted urgent calls for caution among travelers in the region.

“The safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad are of the utmost importance. We urge all travelers to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling at night on buses in the state of Tamaulipas,” stated a spokesperson from the U.S. Consulate.

High-Level Travel Advisory

The State Department has maintained a Level Four “Do Not Travel” alert for the state of Tamaulipas, reflecting the severe risk posed by criminal activity in the region. This level of advisory is the highest issued by the State Department, indicating that travelers should not visit the area under any circumstances due to the potential for violent crime, including kidnappings.

Advice for Travelers

Travelers currently in or planning to visit the region are advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid traveling by bus, especially at night.

Stay updated with the latest security information from the U.S. Consulate.

Use heightened situational awareness and avoid areas known for high criminal activity.

Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

For those who must travel through the region, alternative transportation methods that offer higher security are strongly recommended. Ensuring personal safety should be the primary concern, and travelers are urged to keep their families informed of their whereabouts and travel plans.

The Ongoing Danger

The kidnapping alert is part of a broader security challenge in Tamaulipas, where organized crime continues to pose significant risks. The U.S. Consulate’s warning underscores the importance of vigilance and adherence to travel advisories to mitigate the dangers associated with these criminal activities.

As the situation evolves, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros will continue to provide updates and support for American citizens in the region. For more detailed information on current security alerts and travel advisories, visit the official U.S. Department of State website.

Phone Numbers

U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros: 868-812-4402

U.S. Department of State: 888-407-4747