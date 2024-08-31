School Bus in Minor Traffic Accident in San Benito, Students Unharmed
Four students on a school bus involved in a minor traffic accident on U.S. highway 281 in San Benito, all confirmed unharmed.
Published August 31, 2024
San Benito School Bus Involved in Minor Accident on U.S. Highway 281, No Injuries Reported
San Benito, TX – City officials have confirmed that one of the district’s school buses was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning on U.S. Highway 281. The accident, which occurred during the morning commute, involved a bus carrying four students from San Benito CISD.
Incident Details
According to a press release from district officials, the accident was minor, and fortunately, none of the students on board were injured. Safety and medical evaluations were promptly conducted for all four students, who were then cleared to continue their school day without interruption.
Response and Safety Measures
San Benito CISD PD, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and district administrators responded quickly to the scene to ensure the safety of the students. The district coordinated with the principal of Rangerville Elementary to notify the parents, assuring them that their children were safe and unharmed.
The swift and coordinated response from school staff and local authorities highlights the district’s commitment to student safety, even in unexpected situations.
Community Reassurance
While the accident caused concern among parents and the community, the district’s efficient handling of the situation helped reassure everyone involved. The school day continued as planned, with students returning to their normal routines.
For updates on this incident and other district news, visit the San Benito CISD website.
