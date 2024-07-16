San Juan and Palm View Residents Vote in Special Elections

San Juan and Palm View Residents Prepare for Special Elections

Today marks the start of special elections in two cities within Hidalgo County. Residents of San Juan and Palm View are heading to the polls to vote for candidates who will fill important local government positions.

Palm View City Council Election

Palm View residents are voting to elect a new council member to replace Jose Luis Perez, who resigned last month. The three candidates vying for the position are Ezaquel “Zeke” Ortiz Jr., Linda Sarabia, and Cesar Pena Jr.

Quote from Irma Garza, Palmview Public Information Officer: “Again, they’re one of five people they get to vote on. They vote on the city’s budget, ordinances for the city of Palm View, and they help move the city forward.”

San Juan Commissioner Election

In San Juan, the election is for Commissioner Place Four. The candidates running for this position include Cruz Quintana Jr., Jose Enrique “Henry” Flores, Veronica “Ronnie” Billescas Sanchez, and Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez.

“There is an impact when there is an election going on like this one. This is a voice, and this is the person that will actually answer to the constituents. So it’s always very important to come out and vote so that people can get their opinions heard.”

Voter Turnout and Voting Locations

Palm View has 8,000 registered voters, while San Juan boasts more than 19,000 eligible residents. Voter turnout in these special elections is crucial, as the elected officials will play significant roles in their respective communities.

Voting Locations:

Palm View: Residents can cast their votes at the city’s recreation center.

Residents can cast their votes at the city’s recreation center. San Juan: Voting is available at the library and Fire Department Station Number Two.

Early voting will continue until July 26th, with the official election day set for July 30th. Residents are encouraged to participate in the elections to ensure their voices are heard and their opinions are represented.

For more information on these races and to stay updated on the elections, visit the Hidalgo County official website.

URLs

For more information: