Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez: Manhunt for Suspect in Willacy County Intensifies

Authorities in Willacy County are intensifying their search for a suspect wanted for serious crimes.

Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez: The Man Behind the Manhunt

Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez is currently on the loose and is being sought by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez is wanted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Public’s Help Sought in Search

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts to come forward. They have asked those who know where Rodriguez is to call their office at 689-5576.

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

The public is advised to maintain vigilance and to report any sightings or information to the authorities. The search for Rodriguez is ongoing, and his capture remains a high priority for law enforcement in Willacy County.