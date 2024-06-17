Progreso Elects Hugo Gamboa as New Mayor with Over 55% of Votes

Residents in the city of Progreso have elected a new mayor and council member. Over 1300 ballots were cast in these races. Hugo Gamboa emerged as the new Progreso mayor, securing over 55% of the votes. He ran against City Council member Raul Martinez.

The seat for Council Member Place 2 will go to Sandra Estrada, who received 53% of the votes, defeating Dago Trevino.

Javier Ramirez Wins Palm View Runoff Election

In the city of Palm View, residents voted for a new council member in a runoff election. Javier Ramirez and Ezequiel Ortiz Jr. were both vying for the spot. Ramirez ultimately won with more than 54% of the votes. According to the Hidalgo County Elections website, out of the 8000 registered voters, only 681 residents voted in these elections.

Alejandro Garcia Moreno and Ricardo de la Garza Win Cameron County Appraisal District Seats

In Cameron County, residents voted on two seats for the Appraisal District. For Place 1, Alejandro Garcia Moreno and Bill Hudson were the candidates. Garcia Moreno took the win with 62% of the votes. For Appraisal District Place 2, Ricardo de la Garza won with 60% of the votes, defeating Ruben Martinez.