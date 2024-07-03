Precinct 3 Announces Self-Service Sandbag Distribution Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Precinct 3 to Host Self-Service Sandbag Distribution on Friday
Mission, TX – In preparation for Hurricane Beryl, Precinct 3 will be hosting a self-service sandbag distribution on Friday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, or while supplies last, at three designated locations. Residents are encouraged to collect sandbags to protect their properties from potential flooding and storm damage.
Distribution Locations and Details:
- Sullivan City Substation
- Address: 1429 El Pinto Rd, Sullivan City, TX
- La Homa Road & 107
- Address: 2894 W. Mile 7 Road, Mission, TX
- La Mansion
- Address: 2401 Moorefield Rd, Mission, TX
Due to high demand, the distribution is limited to four sandbags per resident. Ready-to-go sandbags will be available for elderly and disabled residents to ensure everyone has the opportunity to prepare adequately.
Residents with questions can contact Precinct 3 at (956) 585-4509 for more information.
Precinct 3 officials urge the community to take advantage of this opportunity and make necessary preparations to stay safe during Hurricane Beryl.
Stay informed and stay safe!
