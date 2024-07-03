News Briefs

Precinct 3 Announces Self-Service Sandbag Distribution Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Precinct 3 residents can collect sandbags on Friday from 3 PM to 7 PM at designated locations in Sullivan City and Mission, TX.

Published July 3, 2024

Precinct 3 to Host Self-Service Sandbag Distribution on Friday

Mission, TX – In preparation for Hurricane Beryl, Precinct 3 will be hosting a self-service sandbag distribution on Friday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, or while supplies last, at three designated locations. Residents are encouraged to collect sandbags to protect their properties from potential flooding and storm damage.

Distribution Locations and Details:

  • Sullivan City Substation
    • Address: 1429 El Pinto Rd, Sullivan City, TX
  • La Homa Road & 107
    • Address: 2894 W. Mile 7 Road, Mission, TX
  • La Mansion
    • Address: 2401 Moorefield Rd, Mission, TX

Due to high demand, the distribution is limited to four sandbags per resident. Ready-to-go sandbags will be available for elderly and disabled residents to ensure everyone has the opportunity to prepare adequately.

Residents with questions can contact Precinct 3 at (956) 585-4509 for more information.

Precinct 3 officials urge the community to take advantage of this opportunity and make necessary preparations to stay safe during Hurricane Beryl.

Stay informed and stay safe!

