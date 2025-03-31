Now

Four Minors Arrested for Smuggling $113K in Marijuana

Border Patrol and DPS seize marijuana, ladder, and boat during bust.

By Anthony Acosta
Published March 31 2025

Four minors have been arrested by Border Patrol and DPS agents for allegedly smuggling 128 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $113,000.

Agents also seized a ladder and boat believed to have been used in the operation. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may follow.

