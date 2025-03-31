TxDOT Releases Road Closure Map Following Flooding

As flood recovery continues across the Rio Grande Valley, TxDOT is urging drivers to stay updated on road conditions through its official portal at DriveTexas.org.

The site offers real-time traffic maps, road closures, and detours, all updated by crews in the field. Officials say conditions are still changing rapidly, especially in low-lying areas, where water may recede slowly or rise again with additional rainfall.

“We’ve seen a lot of roads impacted in every part of the Valley,” a TxDOT official said. “From neighborhood streets to expressways, the floodwaters have been disruptive, and we’re still assessing damage.”

Crews continue to monitor key corridors like Expressway 83, FM 495, and rural farm-to-market roads, many of which saw partial washouts or standing water this week.

TxDOT reminds all drivers to never drive through flooded roads, no matter how shallow they may seem. Turn around, don’t drown.

Motorists are encouraged to plan routes in advance and check for the latest closures at DriveTexas.org before leaving home.