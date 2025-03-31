Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Death Investigation Underway in Brownsville

Man found dead in parked vehicle on Washington Street; investigation ongoing.

By Anthony Acosta
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published March 31 2025

Brownsville authorities are investigating the death of a man found inside a parked vehicle on the 800 block of Washington Street.

At this time, few details are available, and the investigation remains ongoing. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Brownsville death Brownsville PD police investigation Rio Grande Valley crime Washington Street

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: 88%

Tonight
74°
Tomorrow
98°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted