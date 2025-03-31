Now

Harlingen Airport to Reopen Monday After Flooding

Morning flights remain canceled; airport expects full operations by afternoon

By Anthony Acosta
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published March 31 2025

Valley International Airport in Harlingen will reopen Monday, March 31st, after being closed due to flood damage.

While morning flights remain canceled, officials expect normal operations by the afternoon.

Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly to confirm rescheduling and check for additional updates.

