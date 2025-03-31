Now

Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect in Truck Theft

2020 Dodge Ram stolen from Lomax Street; police asking for help identifying suspect.

By Anthony Acosta
Published March 31 2025

Brownsville Police are searching for a suspect involved in the theft of a 2020 Dodge Ram from the 9500 block of Lomax Street.

If you have any information, please contact Brownsville PD at 956-548-7000. All tips can remain anonymous.

