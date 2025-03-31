Now

McAllen Crews Begin Trash and Debris Collection

City offering free compostable bags; residents urged to place debris curbside and be patient.

By Anthony Acosta
Published March 31 2025

In response to recent flooding, McAllen public works crews are collecting storm debris and brush.

Residents should place items at the curb and allow time for collection. The city is also offering 20 free compostable bags per household at local municipal facilities.

For more details, contact McAllen Public Works at 956-681-4000 or visit www.mcallen.net.

