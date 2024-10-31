Pharr PD Invites Community to Annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween Event

The Pharr Police Department (PD) is set to host its much-anticipated annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event tomorrow on Halloween day, extending an open invitation to all ghost ghouls and candy lovers in the community.

Trunk or Treat: A Community Affair

Pharr PD officers will be on hand to distribute free candy, transforming the Moore Sports Complex into a Halloween wonderland. In addition to the sweet treats, the event will also feature a variety of local vendors, enhancing the festive atmosphere and offering an opportunity for community members to support local businesses.

Drive-thru Halloween Fun

This year’s event will be held in a drive-thru format, adhering to safety measures while ensuring the community can still enjoy the Halloween spirit. The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, allowing families to drop by at their convenience.

Location and Time

The Moore Sports Complex, located at 1901 S. Cage Blvd, will host the ‘Trunk or Treat’ event tomorrow. So, gear up for a fun-filled Halloween night, courtesy of the Pharr PD.