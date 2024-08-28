Person of Interest in Brownsville Truck Theft Case Sought by Police

Brownsville PD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Suspect in 2020 GMC Sierra Theft

Brownsville, TX – Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest connected to the theft of a 2020 GMC Sierra. The man, whose image has been released by authorities, is suspected of stealing the truck and remains at large.

Details of the Theft

The theft occurred recently, and Brownsville PD has identified the man as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to have stolen the 2020 GMC Sierra and may still be in possession of the vehicle or have knowledge of its whereabouts.

The truck, a 2020 model, is valued at thousands of dollars, and police are eager to recover it while apprehending the individual responsible for the theft.

Contact Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen truck is encouraged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers. Tips can be provided anonymously by dialing 956-546-8477. Authorities are hopeful that the public can help bring this case to a quick resolution.