Person Hospitalized After Shooting in McAllen

A person is in the hospital tonight after being shot earlier this afternoon in McAllen. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Zinnia.

Incident Details

According to McAllen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered the victim with a bullet wound to the upper body. The victim was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the victim has not been disclosed at this time.

Teens Detained

Authorities reported that several teenagers present at the scene were detained. The reasons for the shooting are currently under investigation, and police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

McAllen PD is actively investigating the shooting, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

Community Impact

This shooting has raised concerns within the local community, highlighting issues of safety and the involvement of young individuals in violent incidents. McAllen PD is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and bringing those responsible to justice.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police to help maintain community safety.

For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to follow local news and official announcements from McAllen PD.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Contact Information

McAllen Police Department : McAllen Police Department

: McAllen Police Department Phone: (956) 681-2000