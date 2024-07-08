Pedestrian Struck on Expressway 83 in Mission: Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating a serious incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Expressway 83 in Mission. The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. near Bryan Road, leading to a partial closure of Interstate 2 as authorities collected evidence.

Details of the Incident

According to Mission Police Department Public Information Officer Jorge Rodriguez, multiple calls were received regarding a male subject who had been hit by a vehicle on the eastbound side of Expressway 83, near Bryan Road. “The male subject was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition,” Rodriguez reported.

Ongoing Investigation

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the investigation continues to determine the cause of the incident.

Rodriguez emphasized that authorities are closely monitoring the health of the victim and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

