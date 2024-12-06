Palm Tree Fire Alert: Donna Fire Officials Issue Warning

Firefighters in the city of Donna have successfully extinguished a palm tree fire near the intersection of Souix and Val Verde Road. The incident has prompted fire officials to issue a stern warning to residents about the potential dangers of backyard burnings.

Backyard Burning: A Growing Concern

Despite the allure of the cool weather and enticing winds, fire officials are urging residents to exercise caution when burning trash in their backyards. The drying grass, they explain, can quickly turn a controlled burn into a threatening blaze.

Palm Tree Fire: A Near Miss

The recent palm tree fire in Donna, according to Fire Chief David Simmons, was likely caused by fallen palm tree leaves being set alight. Thankfully, the fire was contained before it could reach a nearby drainage ditch, potentially escalating the situation further. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

A Call for Vigilance

The Donna Fire Department is using this incident as a reminder of the importance of fire safety. Residents are encouraged to be vigilant, especially during periods of dry weather, to prevent such incidents from occurring.