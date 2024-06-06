Overcapacity: Palm Valley Animal Society Seeks Homes for Rescued Dogs

64 Dogs Rescued from Hidalgo County Home, Urgently Need Foster Care

Tonight, over 60 dogs are in urgent need of foster or adoptive homes after being rescued from a Hidalgo County home. The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) has taken in all 64 animals following their surrender by the owner.

Shelter officials confirmed that they are now at absolute capacity due to the large influx of animals. The rescue operation was initiated yesterday morning when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on a home occupied by an elderly woman, following a report made by her daughter. Deputies found the animals living in unsanitary conditions.

PVAS Director Faith Wright commented on the rise in animal hoarding cases, emphasizing the importance of early intervention. “The biggest thing everybody keeps asking me right now, like, why are you seeing all of these coming forward? I think it’s because we’re showing the awareness to it, which is good. But if you see something starting, let’s not wait until there’s 60 something, 90 something. Let’s start when there’s ten. And your family member really shouldn’t have ten.”

Authorities stated that the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, will not face charges as she willingly surrendered the pets. Wright reported that the dogs showed signs of fear and various medical conditions upon arrival at the shelter. “They are in various types of conditions. Some are very pregnant, many have skin conditions, and they are all fearful and timid, having come from one house.”

The shelter is grappling with the challenges of being overcapacity and dealing with hot temperatures. Wright noted that they are in the process of installing an ice machine donated by the Phillips family, which will be operational by tomorrow to help manage the heat. “It’s tough. It’s hot out here,” she added.

PVAS is actively seeking foster and adoptive homes for these dogs. The nonprofit organization is also requesting donations of dog food to support the influx of animals.

For more information on adopting, fostering, or how you can help the shelter, please call Palm Valley Animal Society at (956) 686-1141.

URLs