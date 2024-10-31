Mother Arrested in Mercedes for Child Abuse: An In-depth Report

In a shocking development, a child abuse case has come to light in the city of Mercedes. A 20-year-old mother has been arrested following a report of a child with a broken elbow and ribs.

Child Abuse Case Unfolds in Mercedes

Mercedes Police Department is currently investigating the case after Child Protective Services made a report about the injured infant. The accused, Leslie Zamora, was detained after her two-month-old baby was taken to Driscolls Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.

Details of the Abuse

As per the statement from Mercedes PD Lieutenant Rodriguez, Zamora confessed to forcibly pulling the infant’s arm when questioned by the police. “A scan revealed not only a fractured elbow but also a broken rib, along with a bruise to the eye,” he reported.

Authorities Emphasize Parental Education

In light of this tragic incident, authorities are reminding young and first-time parents about the availability of resources and programs on conflict management and child care. These are offered through Texas Health and Human Services.

“There’s help out there. Programs can educate parents on the proper ways of taking care of a baby. Many parents, especially the young ones, may not know these proper ways,” authorities said.

Next Steps in the Case

Zamora is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow and will be arraigned on an injury to a child charge. Meanwhile, the two-month-old baby remains hospitalized under the supervision of CPS to ensure its safety.