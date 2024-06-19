Mission Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Chevy Silverado Theft

In the City of Mission, authorities are seeking assistance from the community to identify a man wanted for the unauthorized use of a white Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was reportedly taken and crossed through the Anzalduas port of entry.

The man, whose image appears on your screen, is wanted by the Mission Police Department. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mission Police Department immediately.

The unauthorized use of the vehicle is a serious offense, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. “We need the community’s assistance to identify this individual and bring him to justice,” said a representative from the Mission Police Department.

How to Report Information

If you have any information regarding the suspect or the unauthorized use of the white Chevy Silverado, please contact the Mission Police Department by dialing (956) 584-5000. All reports can be made anonymously, and any details provided will be greatly appreciated in aiding the investigation.

Community Involvement

Community involvement is crucial in solving cases like this. By working together, residents can help ensure their neighborhoods remain safe and that those who commit crimes are held accountable. The Mission Police Department thanks the public for their cooperation and support in this matter.

For continuous updates on this case and other local news, stay tuned to Fox News.