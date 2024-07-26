Mission Community Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Regional Medical Hospital

Mission leaders and members of the community gathered to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Mission Regional Medical Hospital. The event took place at the Mission Events Center and was attended by hospital representatives and community members alike.

Celebrating 70 Years of Healing

Kathleen Avila, Mission Director of Marketing, expressed pride in the hospital’s long-standing service to the community. “Celebrating 70 years of healing. We’ve been in this community since the 1950s, and so we’re proud that we continue to remain strong. We’re the only patient safety grade A in this area. So we’re excited about celebrating this momentous occasion,” said Avila.

Event Highlights

The celebration was marked by a prayer led by Father Roy Snipes and a recounting of the hospital’s rich history. Members of the hospital expressed their gratitude for the community’s support over the years and shared their vision for the future.

Community Support and Future Plans

The event underscored the importance of community support in the hospital’s continued success. Representatives from the hospital took the opportunity to thank the community for their unwavering support and to outline future plans for further enhancing healthcare services in the region.

The Mission Regional Medical Hospital has been a cornerstone of the community since the 1950s, providing essential healthcare services and maintaining a strong commitment to patient safety. As the only patient safety grade A hospital in the area, it continues to set high standards for healthcare.