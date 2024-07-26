McAllen PD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Truck Thieves

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two individuals, Miguel Angel Ibarra and Alfredo Torres, who are wanted in connection with multiple truck thefts in the city.

Details of the Thefts

Authorities have reported that GMC Sierras were stolen from the 3800 block of Oriole Avenue and the 5600 block of North I Street. Alfredo Torres is specifically wanted for the theft of a blue model from the 2400 block of North Ice Street last month.

Suspect Descriptions

Miguel Angel Ibarra:

Age: 24

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Alfredo Torres:

Age: 22

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

The McAllen Police Department urges anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miguel Angel Ibarra and Alfredo Torres to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

How to Report

If you have any information on the location of Ibarra and Torres, please call Crime Stoppers by dialing 687-8477. Tips can be provided anonymously, and your information could help in the swift apprehension of these suspects.