McAllen PD Seeks Public Help to Locate Stalking Suspect

McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Fortunato Barrera Jr., who is wanted for stalking a woman. The victim reported that Barrera had repeatedly called her and even stopped by her home, prompting her to file a police report yesterday.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Barrera’s whereabouts to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Your assistance could be crucial in ensuring the safety of the victim and bringing Barrera to justice.

The community’s cooperation is vital in cases like this, where timely information can lead to swift action by law enforcement. If you have any knowledge of Barrera’s whereabouts, please do not hesitate to reach out to McAllen Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously, ensuring the safety and privacy of those providing information.

Stalking can escalate quickly, making it imperative for authorities to locate and apprehend suspects as soon as possible. The police are taking this case very seriously and are utilizing all available resources to find Barrera.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. Your vigilance and prompt reporting can make a significant difference in keeping the community safe.

For more information or to provide tips, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.