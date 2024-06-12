Man Killed by Deputies in Edinburg After Domestic Violence Incident

Edinburg Domestic Violence Call Ends in Fatal Shooting by Deputies

News out of Edinburg reports that a man is dead after Hidalgo County deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 6600 block of West Drive, south of Trenton and near Tower Road, at around 6:30 in the evening.

Upon arrival, deputies confronted a man wielding a knife. Authorities initially attempted to use non-lethal tactics to subdue the individual. However, the man charged at the deputies, prompting them to open fire. The man was shot and killed during the confrontation.

A Fox News team is currently at the scene, gathering more information and providing live updates on the incident. The situation remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the fatal encounter.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra emphasized the deputies’ efforts to resolve the situation without lethal force but noted the necessity of their response when faced with an imminent threat.