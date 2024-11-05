Man Hospitalized After Roadside Accident on Expressway 500 Block

A man has been hospitalized following a roadside accident on the 500 block of expressway, the Alamo Police Department confirms.

Alamo PD Responds to Major Crash

According to Alamo Police Department Chief Saul Solis, the victim was hit by another vehicle while inspecting a sound coming from his own car, which was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Victim’s Status and Possible Charges

The authorities have yet to release more information about the victim’s condition or whether any charges will be filed in relation to the incident.