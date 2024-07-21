Local Elections in Palmview and San Juan Underway

Local elections are currently underway in two Valley cities, Palmview and San Juan, with voters set to cast their ballots to fill important local government positions. Polls were closed today but will resume tomorrow, with Election Day scheduled for July 30th.

Palmview Special Election

In Palmview, residents are voting to elect a new council member to replace Jose Luis Perez, who resigned last month. Voters can cast their ballots at the city’s Recreation Center. The polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM, providing ample opportunity for residents to participate in the democratic process.

San Juan Special Election

San Juan is holding a special election for Commissioner Place Number Four. Voting sites for this election include:

Memorial Library 1010 S. Standard St.

1010 S. Standard St. Fire Station #2 2301 N. Raul Longoria Rd.

These sites will also be open from 7 AM to 7 PM, allowing residents to vote at their convenience.

La Grulla Special Election

In Starr County, La Grulla residents will be electing a new mayor following the resignation of Laura Solis in April. The special election in La Grulla is set for Tuesday, July 23rd, with voting to be held at:

La Grulla City Hall 194 FM 2360

Polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM, ensuring all eligible voters have the opportunity to participate. Yesterday, July 19th, was the last day for early voting, but those who did not vote early still have the chance to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Importance of Voting

These local elections are crucial for the governance and future of the respective cities. Residents are encouraged to exercise their right to vote and have their voices heard in these important decisions.

For more information on the elections, voting locations, and candidate details, residents can visit their city’s official website or contact local election offices.