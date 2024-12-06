La Joya Robbery Investigation: Police Search for Men Accused of Theft and Evidence Tampering

La Joya police are intensifying efforts in their search for two men involved in a robbery on Monday afternoon. The men, Angelo Mata Junior and Allen Antonio Perez Vasquez, are accused of burglary and tampering with evidence.

Details of the Robbery

Police report that 23-year-old Angelo Mata Junior allegedly entered a home on the 800 block of Rancho Escondido and pilfered several electronic items. His accomplice, Allen Antonio Perez Vasquez, is wanted for tampering with the evidence. The 21-year-old is believed to have destroyed the stolen items.

Background of the Accused

Both men are reportedly undocumented immigrants with a history of human smuggling. Authorities suspect they may have crossed over into Mexico in the aftermath of the crime. As the investigation continues, their immigration status and potential involvement in human smuggling has raised further questions about border security and crime.

Call to Action

La Joya Police Department is appealing to anyone with information about the pair to come forward, in an effort to resolve the case swiftly and bring the accused to justice.