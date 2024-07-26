La Joya Mobile Home Fire Leaves 74-Year-Old Man Dead

Tonight, authorities are investigating the cause of a tragic mobile home fire in the city of La Joya. The incident, which occurred this afternoon, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old resident.

Incident Details

The fire was reported around 1 PM at a mobile home located at 8005 Block Tabasco Road in La Joya. Multiple 911 calls alerted authorities to the blaze on the outskirts of the city. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to combat the fire.

Discovery of the Victim

While working to extinguish the flames, firefighters discovered the body of a male individual inside the mobile home. “They managed to put out the fire from the outside. Then they started working their way into the structure, and they found out that there was a male individual who was at that point, already deceased inside the trailer,” explained one of the responding officials.

The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Ellas Rodriguez, a resident of La Joya. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigation Underway

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is in its early stages, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our team is committed to finding out what caused this tragic fire. We are gathering all necessary information and evidence to determine the cause,” stated the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal.