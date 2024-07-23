Kamala Harris Enters Presidential Race Following Biden’s Withdrawal

Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the presidential race, making her first public appearance since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. With only 105 days remaining until the presidential election, Harris’s team is strategizing to secure the Democratic nomination and identify a potential running mate.

Harris’s First Public Appearance

Harris made her first public appearance on Monday, emphasizing her gratitude for President Biden’s endorsement and highlighting his legacy. “Our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” Harris stated. She praised Biden’s accomplishments over the past three years, describing them as unmatched in modern history.

Party Reactions and Support

Dozens of prominent Democrats have rallied behind Harris, but some key figures have yet to weigh in. Independent Senator Joe Manchin expressed his hope for additional candidates to enter the race. “I really believe strongly, along with former President Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that there should be a process,” Manchin remarked.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has openly supported Harris, criticizing former President Trump’s vice-presidential pick, JD Vance. “The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president,” Beshear said.

Republican Response

Former President Donald Trump, anticipating Harris’s candidacy, reacted strongly on Truth Social, stating, “Joe Biden was not fit to run for president and is certainly not fit to serve and never was.” Trump’s campaign is preparing targeted ads attacking Harris’s record and associating her with Biden’s border policies.

Record-Breaking Fundraising

The Harris campaign has reported raising $81 million within 24 hours of Biden’s endorsement, a record-breaking sum for the 2024 presidential campaign. This fundraising effort surpasses former President Trump’s $50 million raised after his felony conviction. The funds include contributions from the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

Local Political Analysis

Local political analysts have reacted to Biden’s withdrawal, citing his poor debate performance against Trump as a significant factor. “This is a decision that should have been made days ago, but it was finally done. I think this is very positive for his party because he was jeopardizing not only his position but also the future of the Democratic Party,” said analyst Jose Luis B. Garza.

Community and Organizational Reactions

La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) held a press conference to address Biden’s decision. LUPE Votes Director Dani Marrero Hi expressed satisfaction with Biden’s decision and endorsed Harris’s candidacy. “We believe that there’s a tough fight for November, and there’s a lot at stake for our futures, our freedoms, and our families. Him stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris was the right decision to make,” Hi stated.

LUPE highlighted Harris’s role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act and her support for environmental protection and clean air and water programs. The organization encouraged South Texas residents to register and vote in the upcoming election to support candidates who prioritize community needs.

What’s Next for Harris?

Next month, Harris will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she needs 1,976 delegates to secure the party’s nomination. As the campaign heats up, Harris’s team is focusing on solidifying support and identifying a strong running mate.