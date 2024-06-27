Hidalgo County Officials Warn of Jury Duty Scam Calls Targeting Residents

Hidalgo County, Texas – Hidalgo County officials are alerting the community about a surge of scam calls affecting local residents. Scammers have been impersonating court officials and demanding money from individuals, claiming it is due to missed jury duty.

Scam Details

The fraudulent calls have been reported across the county, with scammers posing as court officials and using threats to extract payments from unsuspecting residents. The callers often use tactics to create a sense of urgency, insisting that immediate payment is required to avoid legal consequences.

Official Warning

County officials are strongly advising residents to be cautious and to hang up immediately if they receive such calls. “The district court’s office will never demand payments over the phone,” clarified a county representative. “Any official correspondence regarding jury duty will be conducted through mail.”

What to Do If You Receive a Scam Call

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a court official and demanding payment for missed jury duty, officials recommend the following steps:

Hang Up Immediately: Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal information. Report the Call: Contact your local police department to report the incident and provide any details about the call. Spread Awareness: Inform friends and family about the scam to help prevent others from falling victim.

Official Contact Methods

It is important for residents to know that legitimate communications from the district court’s office will come through mail, not phone calls. If you are ever in doubt about the authenticity of a call, you can contact the district court’s office directly for verification.

Protecting the Community

Hidalgo County officials are committed to protecting residents from scams and fraud. They urge the community to stay informed and vigilant, especially during this wave of scam calls.

For more information and updates, residents are encouraged to follow local news outlets and official county announcements.

Conclusion

Scam calls are a serious issue that can have significant financial and emotional impacts on victims. By staying aware and following the recommended steps, residents can help protect themselves and others from falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.

For more information or to report a scam, contact your local police department.